Mumbai Train Block from May 17 - June 1: Services to be Affected on Central Railway for 15 Days, Check Details

Mumbai: The Central Railway will have a 15-day long block due to platform expansion work at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The work for expanding platforms 10 and 11 at the CSMT has reached its last stage. The timetable for local and mail-express trains has been changed accordingly.

The block will be in motion every night between 11 pm to 5 pm for 15 days between Friday, 17th May, and June 1st. The platform expansion has to finish interlocking works which will require a longer block. Next 15 days from Friday will have 12.14 am Kasara as the last local. During the block, local services between CSMT-Byculla will remain closed. The 9:43 Karjat-CSMT will be the last train going towards the Terminus. On the other hand, the 4 am Thane train to CSMT will be the first train to run after the block. The First CSMT-Karjat train will leave at 4:47 am.



Trains Leaving from Dadar

CSMT-Amritsar Express, CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express, CSMT-Madgaon Janashatabdi Express, CSMT-Chennai Superfast Mail, Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will leave from Dadar station instead of CSMT during the block.

Trains Running till Dadar

Amritsar-CSMT Express, Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express, Bhuvaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express, Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express, Madgaon-CSMT Janashatabdi Express, Hyderabad-CSMT Hussain Sagar Express, Mangalore Junction-CSMT Express, Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, Howrah-CSMT Superfasst, Hospete Junction-CSMT Express will have Dadar as their destination.

Trains at Panvel

The CSNT-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express will leave from Panvel station whereas the Mandavi Express will run till Panvel.

