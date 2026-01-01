Mumbai: Truck Driver Dies After BEST Bus Rams Into Vehicle in Aarey Colony

Mumbai: Truck driver died after BEST bus allegedly rammed into his vehicle on Thursday, 1st January, 2025 at Aarey Colony. In this accident bus driver and conductor suffered injuries. FIR has been registered against the bus driver, Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh (48), under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arrest has not been made yet. This accident comes days after Bhandup BEST accident which killed 4 people and 9 injured.

According to TOI, this accident occurred around 6.20 am which was a Gujarat-registered truck heading towards Powai was struck by a wet-lease bus on route A-478, traveling from Vikhroli depot to Borivli East station, on Dinkarrao Desai Marg, 200m east of the Aarey Colony unit no. 16 bus stop. The truck driver, Chehraji Thakur (37) of Gujarat, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. BEST officials blamed unseasonal morning rain mishap.

BEST officials attributed the accident to unseasonal rain, stating that a truck lost control on the rain-soaked road, causing it to slip and collide with the front right of the bus driver's cabin. Driver Shaikh sustained a head injury from the broken windshield, as well as injuries to his right leg and knee.

Conductor Shembadkar suffered minor injuries to his left hand and leg. Both were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital, where Shaikh underwent a CT scan and was reported to be conscious and stable.