Mumbai: Two Bodies Found Hanging at Kandivali Apartment; Probe Underway

In a shocking incident from Kandivali's Hanuman Nagar area, the bodies of two individuals were recovered from a residence. The deceased include a 34-year-old woman identified as Pushpa Dutt.

According to the police, both bodies were found hanging inside the house. Following standard procedure, the authorities have seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Senior Police Officials Present at the Scene

As soon as the incident was reported, senior officers from the Mumbai Police rushed to the spot. Samta Nagar Police have registered a case under an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.