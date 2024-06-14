Mumbai: Two Dead as Wall Collapses in Wadala's Antop Hill Slum

Mumbai: Two women died when a section of a wall collapsed in a slum at Antop Hill in Wadala on Friday night. The incident occurred around 9:27 p.m., according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade (BMC's MFB). A section of the wall on the second and third floors partially gave way, with some parts left precariously hanging.

#UPDATE | 2 people died after a part of a house collapsed in Vijay Nagar located in the Antop Hill area of ​​Mumbai: BMC https://t.co/1KNlPHfPC1 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

Rescue teams arrived swiftly at the scene and recovered the bodies of the two deceased women. They were transported to the Sion Hospital, a civic-run facility, where both were declared dead by attending medical personnel.

The deceased have been identified as Shobadevi Mourya, 45, and Zakirunissa Shaikh, 50. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse.