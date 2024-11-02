Mumbai: Two in Critical Condition After Suffocation Due to Fire in Goregaon Highrise

Two persons are in critical condition as they suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out on the second floor of a 31-storey building at Goregaon in Mumbai on Friday night, November 1. According to the fire brigade official, the incident took place in the Kalpataru Radiance building located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West on Friday.

Major Fire 🔥 Broken at (Kalpataru) Radiance Tower at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai. Fire Brigade and Police Visited on the Spot. @MumbaiPolicepic.twitter.com/9IGeg07W7N — AYAZ Y. KHAN (PAPPU) (@AYAZYKHAN2) November 2, 2024

"The blaze erupted around 2.15 pm on the second floor of the residential building. It was confined to electric wiring, other electric installations and household articles," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-1 (minor) fire.

Two persons, Manoj Chauhan (35) and Shahabuddin (50), suffered from suffocation and their condition is stated to be critical, he said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the fire brigade official added.