Mumbai: Vegetable Prices Soar as Supply Dips; Tomatoes Hit Rs 80/kg, Onions Up 40-50%

Once again, the price of most vegetables has seen a sharp rise following a dip in supply. Almost all vegetables have crossed Rs 80 per kg in retail, and traders at the Vegetable Market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) say that the supply will remain poor during the monsoon.

Tomatoes, which were available at just Rs 30-40 per kg, have now reached Rs 80 per kg in retail. Similarly, the price of cauliflower is commanding Rs 80 to 100 per kg, and okra (ladyfinger) is available at Rs 120 per kg.

Surprisingly, ahead of Bakri Eid, the price of onions saw an almost 40-50 percent rise. Currently, onions are available at Rs 40 per kg, up from Rs 25-30 per kg. According to traders, hoarding of onions ahead of the festival could be the reason for this increase, but prices are likely to come down in a week or fortnight.

Vegetable prices started rising at the beginning of May and have continued to do so. According to traders at APMC, a large number of farmers clean their farms for fresh sowing during this period, leading to a seasonal dip in supply.

The APMC in Mumbai, located at Vashi, receives most of its vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka.

On June 14, the APMC received a total of 430 vehicles laden with vegetables, which is around 35 percent lower than the normal supply. “Normally, supply comes down starting from mid-May through June. However, this year, it started a little early,” said another trader.

Vegetable Prices (Retail price in Rs)