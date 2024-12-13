Mumbai Water Crisis: Khar Danda Koliwada Residents Protest Over Severe Water Shortage; Demands Action

For several days now, the residents of Khar Danda Koliwada have been facing a severe water shortage. In response, the angry locals staged a roadblock protest around 7 PM today at the Khar Danda Koliwada Naka. The protest, which is still ongoing, has caused major traffic congestion in the area. The residents have raised concerns about the severe water shortage in the region, which is located in the constituency of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. They are demanding that the MLA pay immediate attention to the issue.

Manoj Koli, the secretary of the Khar Danda Koliwada Village Union, stated that for the past 4-5 days, there has been no drinking water available in the village. This has caused mental and physical distress, especially to Koli women and senior citizens. Despite multiple attempts to reach out to the BMC's H West Ward officials, the citizens have been met with negligence, with no proper response or action taken to address the issue.

The water shortage problem is not new. Manoj Koli mentioned that the issue has been persisting for the last 3-4 years, with no solutions offered by the Ward Officer, Vispute, despite repeated complaints. This ongoing neglect has led to the frustration of local residents, who decided to take matters into their own hands and block the main road at Khar Danda Koliwada in protest.

The citizens have demanded that their grievances be addressed promptly, and they are calling on MLA Ashish Shelar to take responsibility and resolve the water crisis in the area.