Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Halt on December 12–13 in Key Wards — Check If Your Locality Is Affected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is imposing a 24-hour water cut on December 12 and 13. The water supply in the three major wards of Mumbai will be affected. The water supply of K/East, H/East, and G/North wards will be affected. Mumbai’s most populous regions, such as Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Bandra (including BKC), Dadar, and Mahim, fall under these three wards. The water cut has been announced as the BMC will be carrying out repair and upgrade works. A BMC Official said that the work is essential to upgrade and connect water channels that supply water to the city.

Under these repair and upgrade works, the BMC aims to link a 1,800 mm-diameter channel from Tansa, 1,200 mm and 2,400 mm channels from Vaitarna, and a 1,500 mm-diameter channel in G/North ward. The water cut will begin at 9 am on December 12 and will continue for the next 24 hours. From 9 am on December 12 to 9 am on December 13, the water supply will remain completely suspended for the above-mentioned three wards, and some parts of the eastern suburbs might witness low pressure.

Ward-Wise Areas That Will Witness 24-Hour Water Cut:

G/North Ward (Dadar-Mahim-Dharavi Region):

Dharavi, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Marg, Jasmine Mill Road, Mahim Crossing, Labour Colony in Matunga, MG Marg, Sant Rohidas Marg and the 90-Feet Road stretch.

K/East Ward (Andheri–Jogeshwari–Vile Parle East)

Many localities will be affected, including Vijay Nagar, Marol, Military Road, Vasant Oasis, Gavdevi, Church Road, Hill View Society, Kadamwadi, Bhandarwada, SEEPZ, MIDC, International Airport area, Marol Industrial Zone, Chakala, Bhavani Nagar, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Parsiwada, Tarun Bharat Colony, and multiple residential colonies such as Thakur Chawl, Mapkhan Nagar, Salve Nagar and others.

H/East Ward (Santacruz–Bandra East–BKC)

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Government Colony (Bandra East), Prabhat Vasahat, Agripada, CST Marg, Hansburga Road, University area, Koliwari Village, Teen Bungalows, Kherwadi, Nawapada, Behram Nagar, and Khar Subway area.