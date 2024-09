Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 19-Hours Supply Cut Starting From September 26; Dadar, Mahim, Worli and Several Other Areas Will Be Affected

Drinking water supply will be affected in parts of G-North and G-South wards from 10 pm on Thursday, September 26, until 5 PM on Friday as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is slated to undertake repair works to a 1,450 mm diameter main water channel at Senapati Bapat Marg. The work will take almost 19 hours.

BMC water will be suspended in several areas of Dadar, Mahim, Worli, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi from 10 p.m. on Thursday until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 27.

Also Read | Panvel 24-Hour Water Cut Cancelled as Navi Mumbai Faces Heavy Rain and Alerts.

Water supply will be disrupted in Currey Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Lower Parel, Delail Marg, BDD chawl and NM Joshi Marg. According to the BMC, there will be a 33% water cut in Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, P Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Marathe Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, NM Joshi Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg in G-South ward, and Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Sayani Marg, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Bhawani Shankar Marg, Gokhale Marg in G-North ward.

Mumbai civic body appeals to residents of the affected areas to store extra water and use it judiciously.