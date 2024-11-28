Mumbai Water Cut News: Supply Disturbance for 22 Hours in Lower Parel, Dadar, Prabhadevi

The water supply will be disturbed for 22 hours on November 29 due to repair work of a 1,450 mm pipeline at Tansa's main water channel in Lower Paral. According to the information, supply will be affected from 10 PM on Thursday, November 28, to 8 PM on Friday in Lower Paral (G South), Dadar, Prabhadevi (G North).

The water engineering department will undertake repair work on the Tansa main water channel at Gawde Chowk, Senapati Bapat Marg, Worli. The repair will start at 10 PM on Thursday and is expected to be completed by 8 PM on Friday. During this period, the aqueduct's water supply will be temporarily shut down.

Also Read | Nashik Water Cut: Supply to Be Suspended on November 30 for Maintenance Work.

As a result, water supply will be unavailable in the municipal corporation's 'G South' and 'G North' divisions. The municipal authorities have urged residents to store sufficient water as a precautionary measure.

Areas Affected by Complete Water Supply Disruption:

Curry Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Lower Paral area, No. m. Joshi Marg, BDD Chal, Entire Prabhadevi Complex, P. Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Adarshnagar, Janata Vasahat, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Gokhale Marg, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Marg, Bhawani Shankar Marg.

Areas with Partial (33%) Water Supply Disruption:

Senapati Bapat Marg, L. J. Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg area water supply will remain partially (3%) closed.