Mumbai Water Cut: Supply Suspension in M East and M West Divisions on June 13 for Infrastructure Upgrades, See Details

Mumbai: Water supply to some areas in M East and M West divisions will remain suspended from 11 am to 11 pm on Thursday (June 13) to install water gates at Vashi Naka. Works have been taken up to improve the water supply pressure in areas such as B. D. Patil Marg, Gawanpada at Vashinaka, H.P.C.L. refinery. A 750 mm diameter water gate will be installed.

Water Supply Suspended in These Areas:

'M-East' division: Laxmi Colony, Rane Chawl, Nityanand Bagh, Tolaram Colony, Shriramnagar, J. J. Wadi, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, Tata Colony, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Colony, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Gawanpada, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Varun Beverages etc.



'M-West': Mahul Gaon, Ambapada, Jijamatanagar, Vashi Naka, Mysore Colony, Creek Machine, Ramakrishna Chemburkar (R.C.) Marg, Shahajinagar, Collector Colony, Sindhi Colony, Lal dongar, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Navjivan Society, Old Barrack, Chembur Cantonment, etc.