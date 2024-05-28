Mumbai Weather Update: Expect Hazy Skies and Light Rain with High Humidity

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecasted cloudy skies with light rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius. However, with relative humidity at around 74%, it may feel uncomfortable outdoors. Temperatures will fluctuate between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by haze and wind speeds of up to 21 km/h.

In Navi Mumbai, similar weather is expected, with the maximum temperature also reaching 34 degrees Celsius. The sky will be cloudy with light rain anticipated.

Over the next 48 hours, both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will continue to experience cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle. No warnings have been issued by the IMD for Tuesday.