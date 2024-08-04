Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Today

Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall from past two days. For today IMD has issued heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms, which may lead to disruption. Met has advice to stay safe and plan your trip according to weather conditions. Orange alert has been issued for Thane Mumbai Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

As per the met report, red alert has been issued to Pune, Palghar and Satara for August 4 due to anticipated extreme weather. Due to a low-pressure area affecting several regions, heavy rainfall is expected across Bihar, Jharkhand, South Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, and East Madhya Pradesh.