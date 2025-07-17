Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Showers and Mild Winds For July 17

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Mumbai is expected to witness light to moderate showers on July 17. The sky will be cloudy throughout the day. Prediction for today’s weather shows a continual overcast sky and rain. The environment is expected to stay damp throughout the week. Mild wind conditions are anticipated. Mumbai's weather is generally somewhat variable, with typical tropical conditions and regular periods of light precipitation. The Maharashtra regions of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, and Palghar are expected to have mild to moderate rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the weather service has issued a warning to fisherman to keep safe and stay out of the water at high tide. In the event of significant rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) keeps an eye out for possible waterlogging in low-lying regions.

With an AQI of 82, the city's air quality is expected to be moderate. There may be issues for some people who are less sensitive to air pollution. People who are sensitive might experience additional issues. The level of air pollution and the resulting health concern increase with the AQI. Good air quality is indicated by an AQI of 50 or lower, and hazardous air quality is indicated by an AQI of greater than 300.

What is the Southwest Monsoon?

From June to September, a seasonal wind shift known as the Southwest Monsoon sends a lot of rain to South Asia, especially India. In India, it's monsoon season. The wind pattern is inverted during the monsoon. Rainfall and moisture are typically brought by winds that blow from land to sea and from sea to land during this season.