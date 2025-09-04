Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for September 4 & 5, Sudden Showers Likely Across MMR

Mumbai began its Thursday under overcast skies with intermittent spells of rain across various parts of the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai as well as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) throughout the day. In view of the weather conditions, the IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for September 4 and 5. The alert indicates the likelihood of sudden showers and advises residents to remain cautious. According to officials, weather conditions are expected to fluctuate through the day, with periods of light rain followed by stronger downpours.

The IMD’s latest forecast suggests that Mumbai will experience lighter showers during the morning and afternoon hours, while heavier rainfall is expected by evening and into the late-night period. Experts attribute this spike in rainfall activity to a low-pressure system persisting over the Bay of Bengal. This weather disturbance is channeling strong moisture-laden winds toward Maharashtra’s western coastline, increasing the chances of rain. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph, are also predicted in some parts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada districts, raising concerns about localised weather disruptions.

In Navi Mumbai, residents woke up to light rainfall, with weather models predicting heavier downpours later in the day. Areas like Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli are likely to face intense evening showers, leading to possible waterlogging on key roads and slowing down traffic. Officials have urged daily commuters to factor in delays during peak hours. Meanwhile, the western suburbs, including Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander, will likely receive moderate rainfall throughout the day, though chances of isolated heavy spells remain. According to IMD, the rainy conditions are expected to stay strong until September 7, with cloud cover persisting even as the intensity gradually tapers off.

While Mumbai is under a yellow alert, the Konkan region has been placed under a more severe orange alert due to the threat of extremely heavy rainfall. Districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are expected to receive significant showers today. The IMD has particularly warned about very heavy rainfall in certain isolated pockets, raising concerns over flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities have advised citizens in these districts to remain vigilant and avoid venturing outdoors unless necessary. With the monsoon expected to maintain its grip over the region until mid-September, experts say rainfall will slowly reduce thereafter, though cloudy skies will persist.