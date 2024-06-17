Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts City to Experience Partly Cloudy Skies with Spells of Light to Moderate Rain

The India Meteorological Department IMD (IMD) has forecasted partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected in both the city and suburbs. Temperatures are anticipated to reach a maximum of around 34°C and a minimum of approximately 27°C.

Over the next 48 hours, the weather outlook remains consistent with partly cloudy conditions, along with intermittent light to moderate rain likely in the city and suburbs. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C, while minimum temperatures may drop to about 26°C.

Mumbai is currently witnessing a subdued monsoon, characteristic of June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Senior IMD scientists have attributed the reduced rainfall to weakened monsoon currents in the region. They anticipate a resurgence in monsoon activity around June 19-20, suggesting that Mumbai and its environs could experience intensified showers in the coming days.

