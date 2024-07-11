Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Rain With Possibility of Heavy Downpour in Isolated Areas; High Tide of 4.04 Meters

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) update, moderate rain across Mumbai and suburbs, with the potential for heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Thursday, July 11.

The high tide is expected to reach 4.04 meters at 15:40 hours today. Yesterday, the low tide was recorded at 1.68 meters at 2145 hours, and variations are anticipated over the coming days.

Heavy Rains Lashed Mumbai on July 11

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Marine drive.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/pZDE7BJxDF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

Rainfall Statistics from July 10 to July 11:

City: 50.16 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 27.01 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 55.95 mm

Tide Timings:

High Tide: Today at 15:40 hrs (4.04 meters)

Next High Tide: July 12th at 03:39 hrs (3.36 meters)

Low Tide: Today at 21:45 hrs (1.68 meters)

Next Low Tide: July 12th at 08:58 hrs (1.82 meters).