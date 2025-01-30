Mumbai Woman Arrested for Kidnapping 3-Year-Old by Luring with Chocolate

Mumbai police swiftly acted on a shocking kidnapping case in Worli, where a three-year-old girl was abducted by a woman under the pretext of offering chocolate. Realizing the seriousness of the incident, police teams were immediately deployed, and within just three hours, the accused woman was arrested. Authorities are now investigating whether she has been involved in similar crimes before.

A 32-year-old woman residing with her family in the Prem Nagar area of Worli reported the incident. On Wednesday, her three-year-old daughter was playing outside their home when a neighbor’s daughter rushed in, informing the family that an unknown woman had taken the child away by luring her with chocolate.

Panic-stricken, the girl’s family began searching the nearby areas, including Prem Nagar, Worli Naka, Madraswadi, and Worli Sea Face, but found no trace of her. Left with no other option, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Katkar immediately mobilized multiple teams to locate the missing child. The teams scanned CCTV footage from the entire Prem Nagar locality. A suspicious woman was spotted near a grocery store in Gangaram Laundry Galli. The police circulated her image through WhatsApp groups of the police department and local Mohalla Committees. Following the leads, a search operation was conducted with the help of local residents.

The accused woman was eventually traced to a rented room near Worli Naka in the Prem Nagar area.

Accused Identified as West Bengal Resident

The arrested woman has been identified as Dipali Bablu Das, originally from West Bengal. The kidnapped girl was safely rescued from her clutches.

A case has been registered against Dipali, and further investigation is underway to determine if she has been involved in similar child abduction cases. The operation was successfully executed by a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Kunal Rupwate and Women Police Sub-Inspector Usha Maskar.

The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety in residential areas, prompting police to issue advisories for parents to remain vigilant.