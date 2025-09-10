Mumbai: Woman Arrested for Pledging Fake Gold Ornaments at Jewellery Shop

Mumbai Police have arrested a woman who allegedly tried to cheat a jeweller by pledging fake gold ornaments. The accused has been identified as Chetna Dosi alias Chetna Kansara (46), a resident of a high-rise building in Mira Road.

According to police, Bhagwatilal Soni (64), a resident of Santacruz, owns two jewellery shops – Mayur Jewellers in Goregaon (West) and Bhagwati Jewellers in Khar (West). While his elder son Vishal Soni manages the Goregaon shop, Bhagwatilal himself looks after the Khar outlet.

Around seven to eight years ago, the accused woman came in contact with the Soni family under the name Sonu. A few days ago, she pledged a gold chain at the Goregaon shop and took ₹1.25 lakh against it. However, later testing revealed that the chain was fake.

On 8 September, the woman once again attempted to pledge a bracelet at the Khar branch. However, the jewellers, already suspicious, checked the ornament and found it to be counterfeit. Realising her fraudulent intent, they immediately detained her and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and took her into custody. During interrogation, she revealed her real name as Chetna Dosi. Investigations have confirmed that she had planned to cheat jewellers by pledging fake ornaments in exchange for large sums of money.