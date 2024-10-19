Mumbai: Woman Attempts Suicide After Dispute with Live-In Partner; Rescued by Police

In a tragic incident from the Kurla area, a woman attempted suicide on Thursday following a dispute with her live-in relationship partner. However, timely intervention by the Nehru Nagar Police saved her life.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Nehru Nagar, Kurla. The 35-year-old woman, who lives with her friend in an old building, had an argument with her partner. Distressed, she went into her room and tried to hang herself. Fortunately, her friend immediately alerted the Nehru Nagar Police.

Acting swiftly, the Nirbhaya team from Nehru Nagar Police Station reached the spot and prevented the woman from taking the drastic step. She was then brought to the police station, where she underwent counseling.

Due to the prompt action by the Nirbhaya team, the woman's life was saved, and further support was provided to her.



