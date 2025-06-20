Mumbai: Woman Doctor Sexually Harassed via Dating App; Forced to Undergo Abortion, Threatened to Leak Private Photos

A shocking case of sexual harassment of a 28-year-old woman doctor through a dating app has come to light. The accused allegedly forced the doctor to undergo an abortion and threatened to share her private photos on social media. Unable to bear the trauma, the victim approached the MIDC Police Station, where a case has been registered against the accused.

The complainant is a 28-year-old doctor currently employed at a reputed hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. Originally from the Konkan region, she resides alone in the city for work and studies. In 2023, while working at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai and living in a rented flat there, she joined a dating app named ‘Hinge’ in search of companionship.

Through the app, she came into contact with one Khalid Khanyari (27), a resident of Dongri, Mumbai, whose family is engaged in the business of selling Kashmiri shawls.

The two became friends on the app and later met on 22nd October 2023 at the doctor’s home in Navi Mumbai. According to the complaint, they engaged in consensual sexual relations and continued to meet regularly afterward, during which Khalid allegedly took private photographs of her.

In February 2025, the doctor began working at a reputed hospital in Andheri. On 27th February, she discovered that she was pregnant. However, Khalid allegedly coerced her into taking abortion pills and forced her to terminate the pregnancy. The medication adversely affected her health.

Afterward, Khalid began avoiding her. When the doctor confronted him at his residence, she discovered that he had gotten engaged on 10th October 2024. She then realized that he had been deceiving her throughout their relationship. When questioned, Khalid flatly denied any commitment and told her he never promised marriage.

He also allegedly began threatening to leak their private photos taken during the relationship. Left with no other option, the doctor filed a complaint at MIDC Police Station. Based on her statement, police registered a case against Khalid under Sections 351(2) and 89 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation and forcing an abortion without consent.