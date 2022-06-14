Mumbai: Wrong injection given by trainee doctor at Cooper-hospital, patient loses eyesight

A shocking case has come to light in Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Cooper Hospital. A 58-year-old woman has lost her eye sight after a trainee doctor gave her the wrong injection. The woman's son has alleged that the doctor gave her wrong injection. The boy has lodged a complaint at Juhu Police Station, Thane.

Ramila Purushottam Waghela, a resident of Sahargaon in Andheri East, had been suffering from cataracts in her eyes for the past few days. Ramila was admitted to Cooper Hospital in Villeparle for cataract surgery. However, the woman's son has alleged that Ramila lost her sight due to wrong injections and medication given by the trainee doctor of Cooper Hospital during the surgery.

Upon learning of the incident, Shiv Sena leader Intekhab Farooqi visited the victim's family at Cooper Hospital. Shiv Sena leader Intekhab Farooqi has demanded the Juhu police to take stern action against the doctors involved in the scam or else there will be a protest outside Cooper Hospital with the families of the victims.

The woman's family expressed outrage after the incident. Samples of the injection given to the woman were seized and sent for examination and the hospital is investigating the matter. The family has lodged a complaint with the police alleging negligence. The hospital is currently investigating the matter.