Mumbai: Youth Dies After Alcohol-Fueled Stunt on Moving Rickshaw in Kandivali

A young man's life was tragically lost due to dangerous stunts performed after consuming alcohol, hanging from a moving rickshaw in the Kandivali area. The incident took place on Wednesday, 25th December, when the rickshaw collided with a parked tempo on the road, resulting in the death of Bhushan Bandekar. His rickshaw driver friend, Shivkumar Nataraj Shetty, has been arrested by Kandivali police for causing Bhushan’s death due to negligent driving.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 PM near the Sagar Marble and Granite shop on M.G. Road in Kandivali. Bhushan Bandekar's wife, Nandini, residing on Marve Road, Malad, received a call from her brother-in-law, Rakesh Shetty, around 11:30 PM informing her of the accident. Bhushan was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment. Upon reaching the hospital, Nandini found Shivkumar Shetty, Bhushan's friend, outside the ICU.

During the police inquiry, it was revealed that Bhushan, along with two friends, had gone to a party near Hindustan Naka earlier that evening. Bhushan had consumed a large amount of alcohol during the party. While traveling in the rickshaw with Shivkumar Shetty, Bhushan was hanging outside the vehicle, performing stunts. As the rickshaw passed by the Sagar Marble and Granite shop, it collided with a tempo parked on the side of the road, severely injuring Bhushan. Shivkumar rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite medical efforts, Bhushan succumbed to his injuries.

Upon learning about the incident, Kandivali police promptly arrived at the scene and recorded Nandini Bandekar's statement. The investigation revealed that both Bhushan and Shivkumar had been drinking alcohol, and Shivkumar had failed to stop Bhushan from performing stunts while hanging from the rickshaw. His negligent driving caused the collision with the tempo, leading to Bhushan’s death. Nandini later filed a complaint against Shivkumar Shetty for being responsible for her husband's death due to negligence. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Shivkumar and arrested him.