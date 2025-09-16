Mumbai: Youth Murders 30-Year-Old Man by Slitting Throat Over Old Rivalry in Govandi; Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area where a 26-year-old youth, Nazim, brutally murdered 30-year-old Aslam Qureshi by slitting his throat over an old rivalry. Acting swiftly, Shivaji Nagar Police arrested the accused soon after the crime and have begun further investigation. The incident has sparked fear among local residents.

According to police, Aslam lived with his wife and two children in Lotus Colony and worked as a cleaner on vehicles. His sister and complainant, Asma Qureshi, told police that Aslam regularly sat with his four childhood friends at the Jauhar School ground.

She further revealed that in 2022, Aslam’s younger brother Haseen was attacked with intent to kill by local residents Wasim and Sameer. However, Haseen survived the assault, and both attackers were arrested by police under attempt-to-murder charges. Since then, Wasim’s younger brother Nazim harboured hatred towards Aslam’s family and had allegedly plotted several attacks on them.

On the night of the incident, around 9 pm, Aslam was standing at the ground with his friends when Nazim suddenly approached from behind and stabbed him in the neck with a knife before fleeing the spot. His friends rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have arrested Nazim and are probing the matter further.