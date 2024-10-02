Mumbai's 11th Grade Admissions Audit Under Scrutiny as Thousands of Seats Remain Vacant

The school education department in the state conducts the admission process for 11th grade annually. Despite this, thousands of seats remain vacant each year, particularly in Mumbai, where vacancies have persisted for the past four years. This raises the question, why does the Deputy Director's office continue to approve new colleges and units when so many seats are unfilled? Education organizations are questioning how to address these vacancies.

Concerns are also being voiced regarding whether the education department’s audit of 11th admissions is merely performative. The Daily Merit Round for admissions has begun, running until October 5, yet there are currently 135,000 vacancies, while only 27,000 students are without admission. It is unlikely that all these students will be placed, suggesting over 100,000 seats may go unfilled in Mumbai.

Moreover, colleges and class managers in Mumbai have implemented an "integrated" system that intentionally denies students admission during the central rounds, instead offering them choices during later special rounds. Education experts argue this undermines the integrity of the primary admission process.

1) Given the ongoing admissions for 11th grade, it is crucial to evaluate if these processes are genuinely merit-based, as many junior colleges remain unfilled despite new ones being recognized or existing ones expanding capacity.

2) Siscom president Vaishali Bafna has pointed out that no actions have been taken to assess the impact of colleges with less than 20% enrollment, how many receive subsidies, or what should be done about excess faculty.

Increasing admissions to Diploma and ITI programs:

1) Students in Mumbai and across the state can pursue diploma and ITI education at low fees.

2) Reserved category students are entitled to a full refund of their tuition fees, while others can benefit from various state government scholarship schemes.

3) A diploma certificate provides advantages for employment in private companies and industries, in addition to enabling direct admission into the second year of degree programs.