Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on High Alert After Drone-like Sighting

A major security breach was reported at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after a drone-like object was spotted within the airport premises. The incident, which occurred within the jurisdiction of Sahar Police Station, has raised serious concerns regarding airport security measures.

According to a complaint filed by Kishor Bhabad (42), constable in the Mumbai Police, the drone-like object was seen in the apron area near the M8 taxiway of Terminal 2 between 7:45 AM and 8:15 AM on 7th February 2025.

Upon receiving information from CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) Sub-Inspector Deepak Phogat, the police team led by Officer Kishor Bhabad, along with Adani Security personnel Pramod Kamble, rushed to the spot and confirmed the presence of the suspicious object.

Interestingly, this incident occurred despite a ban imposed by the Mumbai Police Commissionerate on flying drones, microlight aircraft, paramotors, and similar devices from 1st February to 2nd March 2025. The unauthorized drone activity within the restricted zone indicates a clear violation of this order.

Under the supervision of PSI Kadam, a panchnama was conducted at the site, and the drone-like object was sealed. Despite intensive patrolling in the area to locate the individual responsible for flying the drone, no suspect was apprehended.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown person under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 at Sahar Police Station.

The incident has sparked concerns over the effectiveness of security protocols at the airport. Police and security agencies are currently examining CCTV footage from the area, and authorities are confident that the perpetrator will be nabbed soon.