Mumbai’s Efforts Lead to UN’s Permanent Consumer Protection Mechanism in Geneva

In a landmark development for global consumer rights, the United Nations has established a permanent mechanism in Geneva to implement its Consumer Protection Guidelines. This move was a result of the persistent efforts by the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat between 2012 and 2015. Advocate Shirish Deshpande, Executive President of the Panchayat, termed this as the most important global achievement in consumer protection over the past forty years. He shared this during the UN’s five-year Consumer Protection Conference held in Geneva, emphasizing how this new system reflects the growing global recognition of grassroots advocacy in shaping international policies.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the UN Guidelines on Consumer Protection, Deshpande was invited by the UNCTAD’s research platform to analyze their global impact. He addressed researchers and policymakers, explaining how these guidelines have helped countries like India and several other developing and underdeveloped nations enact effective consumer protection laws. Highlighting the work done by the newly formed implementation mechanism since 2016, Deshpande praised its contributions over the past nine years and described it as a game changer in the field. He emphasized that such a mechanism has global relevance and long-term benefits for consumer rights advocacy.

Deshpande also briefly highlighted India’s National Consumer Helpline initiative, suggesting that other nations could adopt similar consumer redressal platforms. He pointed out that India's helpline is a model worth replicating for its accessibility and efficiency. However, he also raised concerns about the growing challenges in today’s digital world. Despite the comfort and convenience offered by technologies like e-commerce and artificial intelligence, he noted that average consumers now face greater confusion, vulnerabilities, and misinformation. He stressed that these new-age problems demand robust, transparent, and globally accessible systems of protection and justice.

Concluding his address, Deshpande made a strong case for a global online consumer grievance redressal mechanism. He explained that with rising instances of online fraud and an increasing volume of consumer complaints, especially in digital platforms, a coordinated and effective global system is urgently needed. Such a platform, he said, would ensure swift justice and restore consumer confidence in the digital economy. Deshpande’s appeal received significant attention from international delegates, signaling that India’s consumer protection model could serve as a blueprint for future global initiatives in this evolving domain.