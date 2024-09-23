Mumbai’s Fashion Street to Get a New Look with Redesigned Shops and Open Spaces

Fashion Street, which is famous for buying clothes, is always crowded with youth as cheap clothes are available. However, considering the lack of space and other inconveniences, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to give Fashion Street a new look. The municipality has decided to change the structure of the shops here, and in this background, six prototypes of new designs and sizes of stalls have been prepared by the administration.

The prototypes will be sold to the authorized stockiest on Fashion Street, who will also be advised to make changes. Due to this one-of-a-kind prototype, the municipality will be able to plan Fashion Street by providing a lot of open spaces and footpaths.

Will take care of security-

1) Existing stalls, clothes stalls on Fashion Street are occupying footpath space to a large extent. Therefore, their design has been modified and new prototypes have been prepared by the municipality. Some distance between two to three shops will be kept. Also, currently, the shops on the footpath have been extended to some extent from the front side, and special attention will be paid to how they can be taken back. This will be an attempt to provide free space to the customers.

2) Care will also be taken to prevent accidents like fire. Although the price of this prototype is high at present, the price will automatically come down after the demand from the stallholders increases, said senior officials.

Appointment of Consultant-

1) Fashion Street is famous for its attractive ready-made clothes, 10 minutes away from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Churchgate stations.

2) There are 112 shops on a footpath. Lately, tourists from the state as well as from across the country and foreign tourists also come to shop at Fashion Street. Shops have occupied half of the footpath for the past few years.

3) Due to the increasing number of shoppers, there is no space for pedestrians to walk on the footpath. Also, as there are not enough facilities for those who come to buy, the customers are inconvenienced. Therefore, the municipality decided to give adequate facilities to Fashion Street by giving it a new look. A consultant will also be appointed for that.