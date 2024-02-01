Mumbai's JJ Hospital to Get A Makeover, Selife Point and Musuem to be Built

Mumbai: J.J. Hospital, one of the best patient care providers in not only the state but also the country will be undergoing a makeover. The hospital, which has been offering patient care for the last 63 years, will now have a selfie point and a museum with a well-equipped ward with five-star services. Now, patients in this hospital will get the experience of taking care in a private hospital.

The hospital's upgrade and renovation project recently carried out wall pavements, slabs, and water leak works in the heart department room of the hospital. Also, services in this room have been upgraded. The state government has also decided to renovate three operating rooms in the hospital. A fund of Rs 75 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation, said the hospital's dean, Dr. Pallavi Sapale.

Medical education, research-based museums:

The hospital is entering its 180th year in May 2024, and the 1845 college building still exists, where the country's first museum of medical education and research will be built. The museum will be built in the Heritage Building of Grant Government Medical College, built in 1845. Once the museum is built, the public, including students, will be able to see the glorious history of modern medicine.

The history of these legends will unfold:

Students of the first batch of 1845 from Grant Medical College and JJ Hospitals who went on to become significant social contributions, such as Dr Bhau Daji Lad, Sanskrit scholar Dr. Atmaram Pandurang, Dr Sakharam Arjun, as well as doctors from following years such as Dr. Vitthal Shirodkar, Dr Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan, Dr. Jeevraj Mehta; Dr. S.J Mehta, Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis, Dr Nosherer H. Atia, Dr. Bomsi Wadia's History as well as stories of Dr Rukhmabai Raut, physician and the first woman doctor to practice; Dr Farooq Udwadi, a physician and Padma Bhushan awardee, as well as all aspects of modern medicine will be shown in the musueum.