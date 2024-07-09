Mumbai’s Water Stocks Double In Last Three Days Rainfall, Still Below Of Previous Year

While heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Mumbai, causing citizens to struggle with waterlogging and delayed suburban trains, the city's water stocks saw a substantial rise. The water stocks nearly doubled in the last three days. However, they are still about 10 percent lower than last year's. On the morning of July 6, the water stock was recorded at 157,449 million liters, or 10.88 percent of capacity, reaching 296348 million liters or 20.48 percent.

On May 25, 2024, the water levels in all seven lakes supplying water to the city collectively dipped below 10 percent, prompting the civic body to impose a 5 percent water cut initially, which was later increased to 10 percent. Currently, the city is drawing on reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet demand. After scant rainfall in June, the first week of July saw water stocks rise from 5.91 percent to 20.48 percent.

Last year, during the same period, water stocks stood at 334,529 million liters or approximately 23.11 percent of total capacity. This year, below-average rainfall in the lakes' catchment areas is causing concern for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The useful water content in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa is zero, with water withdrawn from reserved stocks. The city currently receives 3,850 million liters per day (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Despite water levels being at their lowest in five years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a revival in rainfall activity by the end of this week.

Water stocks:

2024: 296348 ML or 20.48 % of total capacity

2023: 334529 ML or 20.48 % of total capacity



Total Rainfall in the catchment area of Lakes:

Upper Vaitarna: 519 mm

Modak Sagar: 714 mm

Tansa: 811 mm

Middle Vaitarna:740 mm

Bhatsa: 963 mm

Vehar: 1172 mm

Tulsi: 1213 mm