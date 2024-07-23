Mumbai's Water Stocks Surge to Over 50% Capacity After July Rainfall as Lake Reaches Full Capacity

Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes have surpassed 50 percent of their capacity following substantial rainfall in July. Over the past 24 hours, the city's water reserves have risen by six percent, with one lake having reached its full capacity last week. After experiencing limited rainfall in June, the consistent downpours in July have led to a 5.91 percent increase in water levels, bringing the total water stock to 53.12 percent of its capacity.

Currently, five of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are now more than halfway full, holding a combined 768,847 million liters, which is 53.12 percent of their total capacity. At the same time last year, the water stock stood at 736,286 million liters or 50.18 percent.

The useful content in Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, and Vihar is above 50 percent. However, Upper Vaitarna, which has the maximum capacity to hold water, is only 18.43 percent filled. Tulsi Lake, the smallest among the seven lakes with a total useful content of 8,046 million liters, overflowed last week.

In the last week of May, water levels in all seven lakes dipped below 10 percent, prompting the civic body to impose a 5 percent water cut, which was later increased to 10 percent. Currently, the city is drawing on reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet demand. The city withdraws 3,850 million liters daily (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 768847 ML or 53.12 % of total capacity

2023: 726286 ML or 50.18 % of total capacity

Useful water stocks in seven lakes: