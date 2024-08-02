Mumbai's Water Supply Crisis: RTI Reveals No Desilting or Disinfection in Reservoirs for a Decade

A startling revelation has emerged regarding Mumbai's water supply. According to information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the lakes from which Mumbai sources its water have not been disinfected or desilted in the past decade. These lakes include Upper Vaitrana, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitrana, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi.

Despite the fact that the water is treated at a municipal water treatment plant before reaching the city, it is crucial that the reservoirs themselves be regularly disinfected and desilted to maintain water quality. The RTI response reveals that no silt removal work has been carried out in the mentioned reservoirs over the last 10 years.

BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, had requested details on the maintenance of these water bodies. The municipality's response confirmed that there has been no desilting work in Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Madhya Vaitrana lakes, which are crucial for Mumbai's water supply.

Kumar highlighted the recurring water shortages faced by Mumbaikars, especially during summer. He emphasized that the lack of silt removal could be a significant factor contributing to these shortages. "We requested information about the maintenance of these reservoirs, and the municipality's response indicates no silt removal has been done. Given the situation, we demand a comprehensive study to address this issue," said Kumar.