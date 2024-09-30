Mumbai's Western Line Local Trains Are Running 15 to 20 Minutes Late

Local trains on Mumbai's Western Line are running behind the schedule on Monday, September 30. According to the information, trains towards Churchgate are late, about 15 to 20 minutes, during the pick hours today.

Due to construction work between Goregaon and Malad stations of the sixth line, the train speed has been decreased to 30 kmph between Ram Mandir Road and Malad on all four lines until October 4.

This restriction is being effective from 30th September 2024.

"A speed restriction of 30 km/h is being imposed on all four lines (Up and Down Local, Up and Down Through) between Ram Mandir - Goregaon - - Malad section in connection with the construction of the 5th and 6th lines. This restriction is being effective from 30th September 2024," Western Railway in a post on X.

"It will be relaxed in a phased manner, and by 4th October, 2024 Suburban services will return to normal, except during block periods. Due to this, about 150-175 suburban trains will be cancelled. A total of 1,394 services are operated by WR over the Mumbai Suburban Section. Due to the unavailability of the Goregaon Loop Line, all four fast Goregaon morning services will remain cancelled. Inconvenience caused to passengers is deeply regretted," said further.

The delay on the fastest and busiest Mumbai local train has frustrated early commuters. Many took to social media to show their frustration. A traveller on X, wrote, "Western line local trains running late. Is there any issue?? Plz update us as soon as possible. @WesternRly."

However, the Western Railway has not issued an official statement regarding the delay in train services on the Western, Central, and Harbour lines.

One of the office goers named Mohsin Raza Khan sad in a post, "Dear WRail,Please note that this is regarding local train issue, where trains are running more than half an hour late. Kindly understand the challenges of corporate life, where a delay of 35,40 minutes means some ppl lose half a day."

— Mohsin Raza Khan (@mohsin90raza) September 30, 2024

"Where a delay of 35,40 minutes means some ppl lose half a day, some lose half a day’s salary, and others lose half a day’s casual leave, all because of the delays. Who will take responsibility for this?," he added.