Mumbai: Case Filed Against Woman for Creating Ruckus in Sessions Court

The Colaba Police have registered a case against a woman who caused damage and created a ruckus at the Sessions Court. The woman, while being restrained by a policewoman, bit her on the hand. In this incident, the Colaba Police have filed a case against the woman for obstructing government work.



The woman has been taken into custody and sent for medical examination to a psychiatric hospital in Thane. The case was registered based on a complaint by woman police constable Varsha Gaikwad. The accused woman was roaming around the Sessions Court without any reason and started shouting in the court premises. At the time, a hearing was in progress in the court, and the woman began hurling abuses at everyone. She also broke the glass of the judge's bench. Following this, the woman began removing her clothes. When the complainant Gaikwad tried to stop her, the accused bit her on the hand. She also pushed another woman police constable. When the woman was caught and brought to the police van, she damaged the tab inside the van.

Based on the complaint by policewoman Gaikwad, a case has been registered at Colaba Police Station for obstructing government work. Previously, a similar case had been registered against the woman in 2023 at the Azad Maidan Police Station for obstructing government work. Police revealed that the woman is a resident of Mankhurd and is mentally ill. She has been taken to Thane Hospital, and a medical examination will be conducted.