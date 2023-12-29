Municipal Authority in Mumbai Reports Ladder Theft, Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: A bizarre incident occurred in Goregaon when an aluminum ladder mysteriously disappeared from a Municipal Corporation's pest control department storage facility. The Goregaon police station has registered a case against an unknown individual.

On 27th December, Nivas Chawre (55), a junior attendant with the pest control department of the municipality's P/South ward, discovered the missing ladder. Upon entering the storage facility near Goregaon railway station, he found cement slabs broken and noticed the absence of the 12-foot aluminum ladder, part of the department's equipment stock.

Chawre immediately informed his superiors and filed a complaint with the Goregaon police. Acting on his report, the police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 380 (theft) and 461 (breaking into a dwelling house for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

The stolen ladder was part of a collection of equipment, including insecticides, spray pumps, smoke machines, and fuel containers, stored in the secured facility accessible only to Chawre and two other junior attendants. The motive and manner of the theft remain unclear.

Currently, the Goregaon police are investigating the incident, looking for potential leads and CCTV footage to identify the culprit.