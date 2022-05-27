Narayan Rane admitted to Lilavati hospital, to undergo angioplasty
Union Minister Narayan Rane has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning. He was admitted to the hospital for coronary angiography.
Doctors have started treatment on Rane, reported ABP Mazha. The Indian Express has reported that Narayan Rane will undergo angioplasty.