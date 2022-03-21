Narayan Rane files plea in Bombay HC against BMC notice to his Juhu bungalow

Union Minister Narayan Rane has run in the Mumbai High Court against the notice received from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the case of unauthorized construction of 'Adhish' bungalow in Juhu. Narayan Rane has filed a petition in the High Court against the expiry of the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The case is set to be heard on Tuesday, March 22.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane for the second time. A few days ago, a notice was sent by the K-West department of the Municipal Corporation regarding the construction of Narayan Rane's Adhish Bungalow. In the next 15 days, demolish the additional unauthorized constructions on your own, otherwise the municipality will have to take action, the notice said. After inspecting the bungalow of Narayan Rane by the officials of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Rane said that the internal construction of the bungalow was official. He had also alleged that the action was being taken out of political revenge.

What is the dispute over Adhish Bungalow of Union Minister Narayan Rane?

Notice of 351 (1) has been issued stating that unauthorized construction has taken place in Adhish Bungalow in Juhu. He was asked to prove that the changes made in the bungalow were in accordance with the approved plan. Accordingly, Rane showed all the documents to the municipality. But another notice was sent as the municipality was not satisfied. On February 21, the 'K West' department of the municipality had visited the bungalow and inspected it. The notice states that there has been a 'change of use' on all the floors and in most of the places rooms have been constructed in place of gardens.

RTI activist Santosh Daundkar had earlier lodged a complaint with Mumbai Municipal Corporation alleging unauthorized construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow. However, Santosh Daundkar had alleged that no action was taken after his complaint. After that, Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued a notice to inspect Narayan Rane's bungalow. The notice was sent by BMC to Union Minister Narayan Rane under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.