Navi Mumbai Journalist Killed, Two Others Injured After Speeding Truck Drags Them in Dhule District

A journalist from the well-known channel was killed, and two others were injured after a speeding truck hit and dragged them to half a kilometre on the Dhule-Aurangabad Highway in Maharashtra. According to the Times Now report, Marathi reporter Harshal Bhadane Patil lost his life when an overloaded truck hit his car and dragged it.

The injured people were admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition was reported to be critical. All three are being treated at Civil Hospital in Dhule district. After the accident, a group of people broke the windshield and windows of the truck and handed over the driver to the police.

Visuals From Accident Site

Also Read | Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derails: Two Killed, 20 Injured After Colliding With Goods Train in Jharkhand.

Patil was a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, survived by his wife and parents.

Mumbai Press Club condoled the death of reporter Harshal Bhadane Patil. In a post on X, Mumbai Press Club said, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the untimely passing of our esteemed colleague, Harshal Bhadane Patil, Anchor-Reporter of Times Now Marathi (Digital). Harshal tragically lost his life in a road accident on the evening of July 29th near Dhule."

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the untimely passing of our esteemed colleague, Harshal Bhadane Patil, Anchor-Reporter of Times Now Marathi (Digital). Harshal tragically lost his life in a road accident on the evening of July 29th near Dhule.



He leaves behind his… pic.twitter.com/E8VqkvWdn5 — Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) July 30, 2024

"He leaves behind his parents and wife, who are in our thoughts during this difficult time. The Mumbai Press Club family stands in solidarity with Harshal’s loved ones, offering our heartfelt condolences and unwavering support," the post stated.