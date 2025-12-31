New Year's Eve 2025: Maharashtra Govt Extends Operating Hours for Hotels and Bars

Now Mumbaikars can find hotels, eateries and bars operating late at night for New Year's Eve as the Maharashtra Home Department on Tuesday, December 30, issued a Government Resolution (GR) allowing hospitality to operate overnight to boost the economy. The bars, hotels, and orchestra bars across the state to remain open until 5.00 AM from the New Year 2026.

According to GR, the relaxation of operating business is for New Year's Eve. These new guidelines will aim to streamline the annual permission process and accommodate the high demand during the year-end holiday season. In return, the government urged establishments to increase the night security inside and outside the premises to avoid unlawful activities and untoward incidents.

Also Read | Pune Traffic Update for New Year’s Eve: Police Issue Advisory for Diversions, Alternate Routes, and Restrictions.

The establishments must strictly adhere to noise pollution laws and guidelines regarding the use of loudspeakers and sound systems. This permission is strictly applicable to indoor/enclosed establishments only.