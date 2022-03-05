Nitesh Rane: "Justice will be done! Khel aapne shuru kiya hai, khatam hum karenge."

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane have been granted interim relief by the Dindoshi Sessions Court till March 10 for making defamatory statements about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian. However, after this Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane went to Malvani police station. Earlier, Nitesh Rane made a suggestive statement in a tweet. Justice will be served, the tweet said.

Khel aapne shuru kiya hai..

khatam hum karenge..



Nyay milega!! #JusticeForDishaSalian — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) March 5, 2022

BJP Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane, who were charger in the Disha Salian case, will now be questioned by the police. "The game you started, we will finish." Justice will be done !, said Nitesh in a tweet. From this tweet, the discussion that Nitesh Rane has given a warning to the Thackeray government has spread in the political circles.

Pre-arrest bail application

Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane pplied for pre-arrest bail by Adv. Satish Maneshinde. The application was heard on Friday. The court directed Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat to file a reply not to arrest.

Meanwhile, both Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane were issued notices under Section 41 (a) of the CRPC and asked to report to the police station to file a reply. According to the case registered by Malvani police, Narayan Rane made some statements regarding the death of Disha Salian at a press conference held on February 19. Nitesh Rane was also present at the press conference.