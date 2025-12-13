No Cold Wave in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar Till December 16; IMD Predicts Dry Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a no cold wave alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts till Tuesday, December 16. According to the weather forecast released on December 12, the region is expected to experience dry weather conditions over the next few days, with no cold wave criteria being met. While Mumbai and its neighbouring districts remain outside the cold wave zone, IMD has issued cold wave warnings for Jalgaon, the Nashik Ghats, and Ahilyanagar. As per IMD norms, a cold wave is declared only when minimum temperatures at two stations fall below 15°C and remain at least 5°C below the seasonal average for two consecutive days—a situation that has not occurred in Mumbai so far.

Despite the absence of a formal cold wave alert, Mumbai witnessed a noticeable chill on Thursday. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory, which represents suburban Mumbai, recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6°C, 3.2°C below the seasonal normal, and lower than Wednesday’s 16.7°C. In contrast, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai registered a minimum temperature of 20.9°C, which was 0.8°C below normal.

The unseasonal nip in the air has prompted many Mumbaikars to joke that the city has briefly taken on the feel of a hill station. Adding to this perception, nearby tourist destination Matheran reported a minimum temperature of just 17°C. Mumbai recorded its lowest temperature of the winter season 2025 on Wednesday, December 10, when the Shivajinagar area reported a sharp 8.1°C. The weather department noted that conditions felt even chillier on Thursday, though still insufficient to trigger a cold wave alert. Overall, while cooler-than-usual mornings continue to surprise residents, IMD maintains that no cold wave conditions are expected in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar until December 16.