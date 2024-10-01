Odisha Police Arrests Mumbai Man for Defrauding 189 Pilgrims in ₹1.20 Crore Haj Scam

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has arrested an individual from Mumbai for allegedly cheating ₹1.20 crore from 189 people in Odisha, promising them the opportunity to undertake the Haj pilgrimage. The arrest follows a written complaint lodged by Mir Khursid from Dhamnagar, Bhadrak district.The accused, associated with a Mumbai-based tour and travel agency, had been running a scam between 2019 and early 2023.

According to SP Dilip Tripathi of the Odisha EOW, the travel agency offered two tour packages, collecting various amounts from the victims without delivering on its promises. The fraudulent scheme came to light when the complainant reported that several people, primarily from Odisha, were lured by the agency’s assurance of facilitating the pilgrimage to Mecca, only to be left disappointed after their money was misused.

Odisha Police initiated an investigation that led them to Mumbai, where the accused was eventually tracked down and apprehended. The EOW is currently investigating whether more people outside Odisha were similarly cheated by this fraudulent tour agency. Authorities have urged potential travelers to thoroughly verify travel agencies before making payments, especially for pilgrimages like Haj, to avoid falling prey to such scams