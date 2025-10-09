Ola, Uber Strike in Mumbai: 90% App-Based Transport Services Shut Across City Today

App-based vehicle drivers have gone on strike on Thursday, October 9, over their long-pending demands, bringing Mumbai’s transport network to a near standstill. Nearly 90% of app-based taxi and cab services across the metropolis have been shut since morning today, affecting commuters and office goers.

Transport services of Ola, Uber and Rapido have been disrupted, putting immense pressure on alternative transport options. Many office-goers have resorted to using their own vehicles, leading to increased traffic congestion across the city. Vehicular congestions were also reported in the eastern and western suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune and Nashik.

For several months, drivers of app-based taxis, autorickshaws and cabs have been protesting in various forms to press for a fare hike and other demands. As their issues remain unresolved, the drivers called for a complete strike on Thursday. The shutdown has left passengers stranded, with few alternative transport options available.

Commuters relying on app-based services to reach offices or other destinations were shocked as bookings failed and no vehicles arrived despite confirmed reservations. The strike has also affected intercity travellers from Pune and Nashik to Mumbai, causing major inconvenience.

The Transport Commissioner’s Office had earlier instructed Ola, Uber and Rapido to display government-approved fares on their apps and to ensure that at least 80% of each ride’s fare is paid to drivers. However, the companies have allegedly ignored these directives.