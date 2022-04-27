Packaged water was given to Navneet Rana, states Mumbai Police's to Maha govt

Mumbai Police has refuted allegations made by MP Navneet Rana. Mumbai police has reported to the state government that Navneet Rana was given Bisleri water while in lockup and was allowed to use the bathroom of officers. It is learned that related photographs were also provided with the report.

Mumbai Police sources said that a report related to MP Navneet Rana has been sent to the state government by the Mumbai Police. Navneet Rana had alleged that the police did not provide water in the lockup at Santa Cruz and did not allow her to go to the toilet. But while in lockup, Navneet Rana was given drinking water. Photographs from that time have also been taken. Not only that, the washroom in the cabin of an officer in the lockup premises was also given to Navneet Rana for use. Police sources said that all this was captured on camera.

MP Navneet Rana was given water from the lockup, but she refused to take it. According to sources, the police gave her a bottle of Bisleri water and also tea. It is also said that the police have enough evidence to refute the allegations of Navneet Rana.

What's the matter?

It was alleged that the Rana couple was ill treated while she was in jail. MP Navneet Rana had alleged that she was not given water as she was from backward class and was not allowed to use the bathroom. After that, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted and shared CCTV footage from Khar police station. The footage shows Rana and his wife drinking tea at the Khar police station. At the same time, water is in front of them.