Passenger pulls chain to stop train, Railways warns passengers not to pull alarm chain needlessly

In case of emergency for the safety of railway passengers, the railways have given the facility to the passengers to pull the alarm chain. But there are also cases of passengers pulling the chain unnecessarily and stopping the train. A video has now surfaced of what difficulties a loco pilot of a railway has to face in resetting the train's alarm chain. Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, shared a video on his Twitter handle. It shows an assistant loco pilot risking his life to reset the alarm chain of a train parked on a river bridge.

The alarm chain of train 11059 Godan Express was pulled by a passenger and the train stopped at the river bridge between Titwala and Khadavali stations. After that, Assistant Loco Pilot Satish Kumar risked his life to enter the difficult space between the wheels of the train and reset the alarm chain of the train stopped on the river bridge. The train then resumed. But a video of the whole incident was captured and posted on social media to inform the passengers how loco train pilots are working at the risk of their lives. The video also appeals to train passengers not to pull the alarm chain unnecessarily.

"Asssistant Loco Pilot, Satish Kumar taking risk to reset Alarm Chain of train 11059 Godan Express halted over River Bridge between Titwala and Khadavli stations today. Passengers are requested not to pull Alarm Chain of the train needlessly, a facility given only for emergency," Shivaji Sutar tweeted.