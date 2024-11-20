Raj Thackeray Supporting Eknath Shinde Candidate in Worli? Mumbai Police Files FIR Against MNS' Chief Fake Letter

As the triangular contest in Worli constituency intensifies, a fake letter purportedly issued in the name of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has gone viral. The letter falsely claims Raj Thackeray’s support for the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate, Milind Deora, in Worli. To make the forgery appear credible, the letter also carries a forged signature of Raj Thackeray. Based on a complaint by MNS workers, the Agripada Police have registered an FIR.

The fake letter claims that Raj Thackeray has extended support to the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate in Worli to avoid splitting Hindu votes. The letter, written on a fake MNS letterhead, appeals to voters to respect their votes and support the development of Maharashtra by voting on November 20 in large numbers. The letter falsely bears Raj Thackeray’s signature and emphasizes unity among Hindu voters.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed by Akroor Patkar, MNS's worker. Agripada Police registered the case under sections 336(2), 336(4), 353(2), and 171(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The FIR has been lodged against Rajesh Kusale, a former Shakha Pramukh of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), according to sources.

The fake letter sparked tensions between MNS and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers in Worli. After the letter began circulating widely in Worli and Agripada areas on election day, MNS’s candidate Sandeep Deshpande contacted Raj Thackeray directly to verify its authenticity. It was confirmed that the letter was fake.

The Agripada Police are investigating further, including how the letter’s content was forged using Raj Thackeray’s letterhead. The incident occurred during the final stages of the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign and has caused significant uproar in the constituency.