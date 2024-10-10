Ratan Tata Funeral: CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Pay Last Respects to Former Tata Group Chairman at NCPA Lawns in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India's most influential business leaders, passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His visionary leadership, business acumen, and philanthropic contributions made a lasting impact on the nation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid their respects at a ceremony held at the NCPA lawns in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata.

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning. There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said that the industrial titan will be accorded a state funeral.

During today's meeting, the Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to propose his name for the Bharat Ratna award, India's highest civilian honor. The Cabinet also passed a condolence resolution in memory of the renowned industrialist.

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata joined the Tata Group in 1961, starting on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint, acquiring companies such as Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, transforming it from a largely India-centric group into a global business powerhouse.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tata received numerous accolades for his contributions to industry and society. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, in 2008. His legacy as a compassionate leader and visionary will be remembered for years to come.