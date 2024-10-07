Ratan Tata Health Update: 'Thank You for Thinking of Me,' Former Tata Sons Chairman Shares Message on His Health Concern

Ratan Tata on Monday morning played down fears over his condition after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early this morning after a sharp drop in his blood pressure. "There is no cause of concern..." he said.On Monday, media reports claimed that Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday between 12.30 am and 1 am, after experiencing a significant drop in blood pressure.

The veteran industrialist on his Instagram wrote, “I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation."

The 86-year-old has been battling old-age-related ailments. Despite his health-related shortcomings, Tata has been active in social life in his limited capacity. He was at the helm of Tata Group as the chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012. He was also an interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.