Rats in Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple?

An incident at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi came to light on Tuesday. Mice were allegedly seen on ladoos offered as prasad in the temple. However, the temple administration has denied the report.

Devotees from across the country visit the Siddhivinayak temple, where they are given ladoos in packets as prasad. Recently, rats were seen on ladoo packets.

When contacted, Veena More-Patil, the executive officer of the temple administration, clarified that the reports were false. He suggested the possibility that the gnawing may have occurred outside the temple or that the photos or videos circulating could have been morphed.