RBI Customer Care Gets Bomb Threat Call from 'Lashkar CEO'; Mumbai Police Launch Probe

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) customer care centre in Mumbai received a threat call from a man claiming to be the 'CEO' of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said on Sunday.The man, who identified himself as the "CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba," called the RBI on Saturday at around 10 am and asked officials to block the back road, claiming that an electric car had broken down. The matter was immediately escalated to the Mumbai Police, who conducted a search. However, nothing suspicious was found. Officials added that they have launched an investigation to trace the caller.

In related news, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an unidentified caller who claimed there was a plan to bomb the airport. The call was directed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room, with the caller naming an individual, who was allegedly carrying explosives on a flight from Mumbai to Azerbaijan. This was one of more than 400 similar calls made in recent weeks, disrupting air travel and prompting security checks. Although the frequency of bomb threats seems to have declined in recent days.